IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,018,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

