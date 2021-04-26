IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

