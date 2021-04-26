IFG Advisors LLC Has $23.69 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 13.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.11 and a 200-day moving average of $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $209.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.