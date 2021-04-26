IFG Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

