IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 12,217 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $61.86 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

