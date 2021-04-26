IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 3,111 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $43.86 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

