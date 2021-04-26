IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.08 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.