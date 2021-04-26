IFG Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 2.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $353.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.79. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

