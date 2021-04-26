IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$41.77. 487,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.32. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

