IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.74. 137,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.32. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

