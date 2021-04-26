Ignition (IC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $600.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $303,582.39 and approximately $600.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,422,473 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,300 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

