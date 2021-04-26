IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading Up 5.2%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.
About IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)
IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.
