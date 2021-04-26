IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading Up 5.2%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHI Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

