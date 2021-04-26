Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IKNA. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IKNA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,505. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

