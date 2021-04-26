Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $420.76. 853,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

