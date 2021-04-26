Illuvium Hits One Day Volume of $308,680.00 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $308,680.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.05 or 0.00121581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.