Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

NOW stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.34. 5,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,855. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.78 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

