Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 400,000 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $1,806,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 242,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 204,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,372. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

