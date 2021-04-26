Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $515.53. 42,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

