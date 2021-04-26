Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

