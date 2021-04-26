Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.21. The stock had a trading volume of 78,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.55 and a 52-week high of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.