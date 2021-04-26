Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.72. 7,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.