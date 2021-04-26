Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.37. 19,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

