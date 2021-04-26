Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.65 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $43.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,439.06. 4,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,368.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,119.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

