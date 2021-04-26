Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.92. 13,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

