Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $20.77 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $127.59. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,335. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

