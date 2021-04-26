Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $23.83 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,233. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

