Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of PK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,992. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

