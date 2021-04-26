Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.60 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,212,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

