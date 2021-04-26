Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.