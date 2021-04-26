Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,378,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,466. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

