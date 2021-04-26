Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $322.79. 5,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,881. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

