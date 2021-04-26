Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $821.10. 3,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

