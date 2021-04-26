Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $8.99 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.09% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.41. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,777. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.92, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.