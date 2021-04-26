Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $8.13 Million Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.13% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -172.90 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

