Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.30% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.31. 1,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.43. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.12 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,974,448. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

