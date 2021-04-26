Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.27. 164,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.