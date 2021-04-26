Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 11,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

