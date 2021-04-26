Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 6,900 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

