Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 150,000 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.28% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.48. 9,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,361. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.83.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

