Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 75,000 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.42. 34,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.31 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.06.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

