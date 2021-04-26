Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

