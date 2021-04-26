Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,448. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

