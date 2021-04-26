Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 28,500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

