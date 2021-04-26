Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 375,818 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $76,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.40 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

