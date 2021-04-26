Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 480,000 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,066,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF accounts for 9.9% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 95.03% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $822,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of LDEM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68.

