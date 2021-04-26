Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 8,000 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,058. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.