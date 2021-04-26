Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,216. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

