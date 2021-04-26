Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $10.03 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,031,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,813,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 in the last ninety days.

NYSE U traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,856. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

