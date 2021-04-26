Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $5.95 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $637.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

