Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,281. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

